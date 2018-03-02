Terry Sheehan Comments on proposed tariff of 25 per cent on Canadian steel exports

Mar 2, 2018 @ 14:14

The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs, issued a statement today on Canada’s position on possible U.S. steel tariff.

Terry Sheehan has been working diligently for the Steel Industry and expressed that the proposed tariff of 25 per cent on Canadian steel exports to the U.S. is not being taken lightly by the federal Government.

“I have had the opportunity to communicate my concerns with the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers and American counterparts about the possible devastating affect this type of tariff would mean for both Canada and the United States,” said Sheehan

Sheehan continues to make advocating for the Canadian Steel Industry his top priority.

Statement by The Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Foreign Affairs today:

“As a key NORAD and NATO ally, and as the number one customer of American steel, Canada would view any trade restrictions on Canadian steel and aluminum as absolutely unacceptable.

Any restrictions would harm workers, the industry and manufacturers on both sides of the border. The steel and aluminum industry is highly integrated and supports critical North American manufacturing supply chains. The Canadian government will continue to make this point directly with the American administration at all levels.

Canada is a safe and secure supplier of steel and aluminum for U.S. defence and security. Canada is recognized in U.S. law as a part of the U.S. National Technology and Industrial Base related to national defence.

The United States has a $2-billion surplus in steel trade with Canada. Canada buys more American steel than any other country in the world, accounting for 50% of U.S. exports.

It is entirely inappropriate to view any trade with Canada as a national security threat to the United States. We will always stand up for Canadian workers and Canadian businesses. Should restrictions be imposed on Canadian steel and aluminum products, Canada will take responsive measures to defend its trade interests and workers.”