SSM Mayor Mayor Provenzano – potential steel tariffs

Mar 2, 2018 @ 12:26

President Trump publicly advised on Thursday that he intends to levy a 25 per cent tariff on all steel entering the United States.

Canada and the United States have integrated economic relationships and a balanced trade relationship in steel. In 2016, over 10 million tonnes of steel with a market value of $8.8 billion (USD) was traded between the two countries.

In 2017, $12 billion (USD) of steel was traded between the two countries, with each country exporting $6 billion of steel to the other country.

Canada is the top destination for US steel exports and the US is the top destination for Canadian steel exports. US steel exports into Canada represent 30 per cent of the Canadian market, whereas Canadian steel exports into the US represent only 6 per cent of the US market.

President Trump’s intention to levy a 25 per cent tariff on US steel is detrimental to both the US and Canadian steel markets and the integrated economy shared between the two countries. The tariff represents a significant challenge for Algoma which is an important steel supplier in the US supply chain.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie is seriously concerned about the potential tariff and the effect it would have on Algoma. As a result, on behalf of the City and City Council, Mayor Christian Provenzano has: