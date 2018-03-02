Friday Morning news – March 2

Mar 2, 2018 @ 07:42

Weather

Today Mainly sunny. High minus 2. Tonight A few clouds. Low minus 15.

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-03-02 6:26 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road 2018-03-02 6:26 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow packed with bare and dry road, bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 631 White River to Highway 11 bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-03-02 6:29 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi partly snow packed 2018-03-02 6:29

News Tidbits

There are grave concerns in Canada and in Sault Ste. Marie and Hamilton over Trump suggestions of a 2 percent tariff on steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. Analysts are investigating the implications. The Star has said that “Last year, Canada exported an estimated $6 billion of steel — almost 90 per cent of it to the U.S. where Canadian steel represented just over 15 per cent of overall imports.”

The 100 millionth traveler crossed over the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge yesterday. The lucky northbound crosser was Mr. Stephane Richard of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The southbound crosser was Mr. Donald Parish of Brimley, Michigan. Mr. Parish is also a 28-year U.S. Navy Vietnam War veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Both lucky Canada- and U.S.-bound travelers received a gift package, including an IBA tote bag; a complimentary tour for four of the bridge arches; commuter account deposits for $40; a DVD of the 2012 bridge anniversary documentary, Crossing Conversations; a package of Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) logo items; Sault Ste. Marie (Michigan) Convention and Visitors Bureau 350th anniversary celebratory gifts; a framed photo of the bridge; and Sault Ste. Marie (Michigan) Chamber of Commerce bucks.

CBC is reporting that the last male northern white rhino is sick. Sudan is 45, and lives with Najin and Fatu, the last two female northern white rhinos. The species has dwindled to near extinction caused by poaching. Conservationists still hope to save the species by using southern white rhinos as surrogates.