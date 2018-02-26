Wawa Man charged with Over 80mgs, Vehicle Impounded

Feb 26, 2018 @ 11:13

On Sunday February 25, 2018, at approximately 1:15 a.m., officers from the Superior East (Wawa) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle travelling on Third Ave. Wawa. After speaking with the male driver, officers detected an odour of alcohol on his breath.

As a result Jesse Newman MILLETTE age 27, of Wawa, Ontario was arrested and charged with the following offence;

Adult Driving with More than 80 mgs of Alcohol in Blood contrary to section 253(1) (b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

The accused was issued a 90 day Automatic Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

The accused is to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Wawa, Ontario, on April 9, 2018.