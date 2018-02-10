DUCLOS, Joseph “Joe”

Joe peacefully slipped away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Wednesday, February 7, 2018.

Joe’s family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Julie Weinstein, all of the Doctors nurses, housekeeping staff and dietary staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and to Franca Iachetta for their care, support and understanding. Also, a special thank you Ron White for his visits to Joe while he was hospitalized.

At his request, there will not be any funeral services. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation, Sault Ste. Marie.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home.