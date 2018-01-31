Strong Alberta clipper may bring more Snow today

Jan 31, 2018 @ 07:50

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A strong Alberta clipper, passing by to the north of the region, will bring close to 10 to 15 cm of snow to the regions near Eastern Lake Superior and the North Channel today.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected today.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

The snow will taper off to flurries as winds become more northerly in the wake of the clipper late today.