Snow and more Snow Tonight & Wednesday

Jan 30, 2018 @ 18:39

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

A strong Alberta clipper, passing by to the north of the region, will bring close to 10 cm of snow to the regions near Eastern Lake Superior later tonight and Wednesday.

Locally higher snowfall amounts are possible from Montreal River to near Wawa especially Wednesday when winds shift to the west, allowing for some additional lake effect snow off of Lake Superior.

Poor winter driving conditions are expected after the snow arrives later tonight.

Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination.

The snow will taper off to flurries as winds become more northerly in the wake of the clipper Wednesday afternoon or evening.