Hwy 17 OPEN (Marathon to Nipigon)

Jan 31, 2018 @ 09:12

At 9:09 a.m. OPP issued a media release stating, “Highway 17 between Nipigon and Marathon now open and safe for travel.”

Jan 31, 2018 @ 06:10

Highway 17 from Wawa to Marathon is now open, remains closed from Marathon to Nipigon.

Jan 31, 2018 @ 5:52

OPP Thunder Bay Communication has issued a press release, “Hwy 17 from Marathon to White River has been reopened. Hwy 17 from Nipigon to Marathon remains closed.”

At this time, Highway 17 from Wawa to White River is still closed, and from Marathon to Nipigon is also still closed.

Jan 31, 2018 @ 1:59

Hwy 17 is now closed from Wawa to Nipigon. This also means that motorists from Dubreuilville cannot get to White River or Wawa.

Jan 31, 2018 @ 1:42

Highway 17 is now closed from White River to Nipigon due to poor weather conditions.

Jan 31, 2018 @ 01:30

Jan 31, 2018 @ 01:18

Ontario511 is reporting “Hwy 17 from Peninsula Rd in Marathon to Nipigon – Westbound lane closed due to poor road and weather conditions. Reopening time unknown.”