Jan 27, 2018 @ 04:50

The warm temperatures has been enjoyed by all. However, motorists and pedestrians have to watch out for ponding along roadways. Ponding occurs where there is insufficient drainage of water. Because all the meltwater must go somewhere, it usually does so on roadways.

This photo was taken at Northern Lights Ford about 10 p.m. Friday. BroadSpectrum has been out draining many spots as the warm weather continues.