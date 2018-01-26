St Joseph French Immersion School – Thank you Wesdome!

Jan 26, 2018 @ 09:54

St. Joseph French Immersion Catholic School staff and students would like to extend our most sincere thanks to Wesdome Gold Mines! Just prior to the Christmas break our school was filled with excitement as we un-wrapped 12 beautiful new chairs for our library space. Wesdome Gold Mines provided the school with a generous donation, making it possible for us to update the library.

In a time of computers and tablets we feel it is very important to encourage a love for books. Our school has an amazing Literacy Leadership program, which began with 6 students in Grades 7 & 8, taking turns reading to their younger peers. The goal of the program is for students to inspire their peers to feel comfortable reading. The program has grown so much in a very short time, the inspiring we anticipated happened! We now have students as young as Grade 1 wanting to be Literacy Leaders! We currently have 20 Literacy Leaders!

Our students are very proud of the new reading area, the excitement and squeals as they entered the library to find the new furniture is unforgettable! A special thanks to Ms. Tania Case who took time out of her busy schedule to visit our school on two occasions. We are so very grateful for this donation. It will definitely extend through the years in our library.

“ There are many little ways to enlarge your child’s world, love of books is the best of all” – Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis