Monday Morning News – January 22

Jan 22, 2018 @ 07:58

Weather

Today Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 9. Wind chill minus 27 this morning.
Tonight Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 50. Low minus 21. Wind chill minus 30.

 

Roads

101 Timmins to Highway 144 partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-22 2:21
101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River partly snow covered with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-22 2:21
101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 bare and wet road with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-22 3:34
101 Highway 651 to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 4:35
129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls bare and dry road with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-22 5:22
129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 3:34
17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 4:30
17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 4:35
17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 4:35
17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 4:35
519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-22 4:35
547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction bare and wet road with bare and dry road sections. 2018-01-22 4:35
631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with bare and wet road, partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-22 4:35

 

 

