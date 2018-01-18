Travel Delays on Hwy 11 (Powassan) for Cleanup

Jan 18, 2018 @ 10:01

The Powassan OPP are letting Highway 11 travelers that there will be delays today while the clean-up of yesterdays crash continues. 1 north bound and 1 south bound lane remain closed for clean-up. Crash site is at Hwy11 & Proudfoot Rd. south of Powassan.

Yesterday morning, this tractor-trailer collided with the median and rolled over. OPP report that a passenger in the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the North Bay Regional Health Centre by ambulance.

The driver, Rajdeep JAWANDA, age 25, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been charged with Careless Driving contrary to section 130 of the Highway Traffic Act.