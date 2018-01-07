Snow Squalls from Schreiber to Searchmont today

Jan 7, 2018 @ 05:42

Temperatures have warmed up significantly, and the snow has begun to fall. The winds have also picked up and with the falling snow is creating snow squall conditions. At 5:17 a.m. Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning from Schreiber to Searchmont. Environment Canada warns that “under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.” These snow squalls will continue throughout Sunday, with an estimation of 15 cm per 12 hrs possible.

If traveling, be sure to monitor news media for road closures, and while traveling be prepared for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop.