Jan 6, 2018 @ 14:35

At a quarter after 11 this morning, Environment Canada cancelled the Extreme Cold Warning for Wawa, White River, Marathon, Montreal River Harbour, Lake Superior Provincial Park, Hornepayne and Sault Ste. Marie. At 2:30 the Extreme Cold Warning was lifted for Chapleau, Kapuskasing, Hearst, Timmins, Cochrane, Greater Sudbury and Vicinity, Gogama, Kirkland Lake, New Liskeard, Temagami, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, North Bay and West Nipissing.