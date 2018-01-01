Extreme Cold for most of Northern Ontario – Snow Squalls between Montreal River & Searchmont

Jan 1, 2018 @ 10:18

For most of Northern Ontario, the extreme cold continues. Environment Canada warns that wind chill values of near minus 40 are occurring in most areas early this morning. “These wind chills will moderate during the day. Wind chill values may approach near minus 40 briefly again tonight for only portions of Northeastern Ontario. A warm airmass will provide a couple of day relief from this extreme cold before another cold air mass blasts in Northwestern Ontario as early as Tuesday night.”

Between Montreal River and Searchmont, lake effect snow squalls are expected to blow off of Lake Superior tonight and Tuesday, persistent bands may give an appreciable accumulation of 10 to possibly 15 centimetres in 12 hours.