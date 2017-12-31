Molson Coors Canada recalls Limited Edition NHL Beer Glass

Molson Coors Canada has recalled the 20 oz (568 ml) limited edition clear beer glasses with Molson Canadian logo, NHL 100 year (1917-2017) logo, and NHL hockey team logos on the front that were part of a promotional item in or with select cases of Molson Canadian beer. The tems were: Boston Bruins

Chicago Blackhawks

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Montreal Canadiens

New York Rangers

Ottawa Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs The beer glass can break while handwashing, posing a laceration hazard. As of December 18, 2017, the company has received 11 reports of glass breaking while handwashing in Canada, resulting in eight injuries. Approximately 215,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between September and December 2017.

Consumers should immediately stop using the beer glass and contact Molson Coors Canada for a replacement of similar value.

Consumers may contact Molson Coors Canada by telephone toll-free at 1-800-MOLSON1 (1-800-665-7661) between 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST Monday to Friday, or through the company’s website.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

