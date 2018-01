Dec 31, 2017 @ 20:25

Ontario511 tweeted at 7:57 p.m.: “Hwy17 is closed in both directions east of Batchewana River Bridge due to a collision.”

“COLLISION: #Hwy17 is BLOCKED in both directions East of #Batchewana River Bridge #BatchewanaBay – Single vehicle, Emergency crews enroute.”

There is no other information available at this time, Wawa-news will continue to update as information become available.