Coast Guard responds to two vessels beset by ice in St. Marys River

Dec 28, 2017 @ 20:43

The two vessels beset by ice in the St. Marys River were freed Thursday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay freed the motor vessel Walter J. McCarthy from the ice in the upbound Middle Neebish Channel of the St. Marys River at approximately 2:00 p.m. The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley freed the motor vessel motor vessel Edgar B. Speer from the ice near Sawmill Point in the downbound channel of the St. Marys River at approximately 3:00 p.m.

The motor vessel Walter J. McCarthy became stuck in the ice late Wednesday evening.

The motor vessel Edgar B. Speer became stuck in the ice at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

A total of twelve vessels were affected by the restriction of the waterway posed by the vessels stuck in the ice.

Dec 28, 2017 @ 14:43

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Biscayne Bay crew is working to free the motor vessel Walter J. McCarthy from the ice in the up-bound Middle Neebish Channel of the St. Marys River, Thursday.

After freeing the Walter J. McCarthy, the Biscayne Bay will then break out the motor vessel Edgar B. Speer from the ice near Sawmill Point in the down-bound channel of the St. Marys River.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Samuel Risley is scheduled to arrive on scene at noon and will assist the Biscayne Bay with ice breaking operations.



Since the two vessels are currently stuck in the ice, up-bound and down-bound transits are currently restricted in the St. Marys River.

There are five vessels waiting to proceed down-bound and four vessels waiting to proceed up-bound in the St. Marys River.