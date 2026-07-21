Ontario Forest Fires – NW Midafternoon Update

Jul 21, 2026 at 00:21
Precipitation and thunderstorms are forecasted for the next few days. A large number of lightning strikes have been observed across the landscape. The fire hazard is low across the Northwest Region today, but potential for new fire starts from lightning remains.
The Pan Canadian Aerial Asset Program (PCAAP) managed by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center (CIFFC) have sent two Q400 airtankers and a birddog to assist with the Northwest Region fire situation.
A Q400 is a fast and versatile twin-turboprop aircraft with an external tank that can drop water, foam or fire retardant, helping suppress wildland fires.
Thank you to all our personnel and those deployed from across the country for your continued hard work.
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