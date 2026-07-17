Fort Frances 39 & Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’: Evacuation Alert

Jul 17, 2026 at 21:22

Updated MNR Report: July 17, 2026 at 8:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time (CDT)

An evacuation alert has been issued by Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District due to the evolving situation and increased fire behaviour of wildland Fire Fort Frances 39 and Minnesota’s ‘Thumb Fire’. People residing or utilizing the area near the fires, located within Ontario, are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate on short notice.

This includes all areas accessed by:

Lagoon Road

And all areas located on the following lakes:

Blue Lake, Cranberry Lake, Lac La Croix, Lilac Lake, Loon Lake, Queer Rock Lake, Spring Lake, Thompson Lake, and Trout Lake

Please plan ahead and stay connected:

Make sure you are aware of the current fire situation

Prepare an emergency bag with your essentials (medicine, passports, legal documents etc.)

Monitor official channels for updates at ontario.ca/fireupdates

Be ready to quickly leave if instructed

Respect evacuation orders, road closures and public officials’ direction

Give crews and aircraft ample space to work

For more information on this evacuation alert, please call 807-223-3341