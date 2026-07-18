Saturday Morning News – July 18

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30%chance of showers this morning with risk of a thunderstorm. Local smoke. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 22. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clearing. Local smoke early this evening. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 10.
Wawa is still under an Orange Air Quality Alert.
News Tibits:
- If you are heading to the Sault today, you can enjoy the Rotary Community Day Parade & Rotaryfest
- take in the BRIGS Tall Ship Festival at the Thessalon Marina from 11 – 4
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