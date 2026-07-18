Rock Island House Concert – Brian Tremblay

Tonight, Saturday, July 18th, SSM’s Brian Tremblay will be playing live at Rock Island Lodge. A man whose creative talent spans several genres: author, photographer and musician.

The concert will begin at 7:30 pm. There will be an intermission for snacks and finish by 9:40 pm.

Start Time: 7:30 PM

Cost: $20 donation (youth $10) + an item for the Wawa Community Food Bank

Location: 10 Government Dock Road