Tonight, Saturday, July 18th, SSM’s Brian Tremblay will be playing live at Rock Island Lodge. A man whose creative talent spans several genres: author, photographer and musician.
The concert will begin at 7:30 pm. There will be an intermission for snacks and finish by 9:40 pm.
Start Time: 7:30 PM
Cost: $20 donation (youth $10) + an item for the Wawa Community Food Bank
Location: 10 Government Dock Road
Upcoming Concerts this season:
- July 19: James Gordon
- Aug 1: David Archibald
- Aug 6: Onion Honey
- Aug 26: Claire Ness
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)
- Assistance & Support for Wildfire Evacuees - July 18, 2026
- Evacuation Information (Thunder Bay) - July 18, 2026
- Rock Island House Concert – Brian Tremblay - July 18, 2026