Legion to sell Famous Jumbo Wings to Celebrate 80 Years in Wawa Tonight

Tonight is the night to go out and enjoy some of the Legion’s famous jumbo chicken wings tonight, July 17th with some live music.

Branch 429, Wawa is celebrating 80 years in Wawa and it is also the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Legion in Canada.

The wings (and Ceasar Salad & Toast) are available from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The live entertainment is downstairs.

Branch 429 was presented its charter (and a gavel) by G. H. Tolley, Commander of Zone 22 at the banquet hall in the main dining hall at the Helen Mine, dinner and a dance. President Mowbray Twidale received the Charter and gavel. Over diner the plans for a new clubroom were discussed. It wouldn’t be until next September when construction would begin.