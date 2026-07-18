Breaking News

HWY 599 Road Closure Update – Escorted Access Through Closure Area

Due to current wildfire conditions, access through the road closure requires an official escort. There will be two escorted trips per day.
Southbound (Pickle Lake to Hwy 516 Junction)
Trip 1: Departs 10:30 a.m.
Meet at Airport Road / Hwy 599 (Pickle Lake)
Trip 2: Departs 8:30 p.m. (20:30)
Meet at Airport Road / Hwy 599 (Pickle Lake)
Northbound (Hwy 516 Junction to Pickle Lake)
Trip 1: Departs 7:00 a.m.
Meet at the Hwy 599 / Hwy 516 Junction
Trip 2: Departs 6:00 p.m. (18:00)
Meet at the Hwy 599 / Hwy 516 Junction
  • If you miss a scheduled departure, you must wait for the next scheduled escort trip.
  • Traffic will be one-way only during escort operations. No two-way traffic will be permitted.
  • Do not pass the pilot vehicle at any time.
  • Travel is at your own risk.
  • Escort trips may be cancelled or modified without notice due to changing wildfire conditions and operational requirements.
If you have questions, contact:
Dale McGill
807-456-2327
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