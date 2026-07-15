OPP NWR – Mandatory Evacuations & Highway Closures (Bilingual) July 15, 7:30

UPDATE (July 15, 5:25 a.m. EDT): NWR OPP continues to monitor the ongoing wildfires in the region alongside the Ministry of Natural Resources and other partner agencies. Updates will continue to be shared on NWR OPP social media pages as new information becomes available. We thank community members for their patience and understanding as partner agencies work together to monitor evolving conditions and respond to affected areas.

MISE À JOUR (15 juillet, 5 h 25 HAE) : La Police provinciale de l’Ontario de la région du Nord-Ouest continue de surveiller les feux de forêt qui font rage dans la région, en collaboration avec le ministère des Ressources naturelles et d’autres organismes partenaires. Des mises à jour continueront d’être publiées sur les pages des médias sociaux de la Police provinciale de l’Ontario de la région du Nord-Ouest dès que de nouvelles informations seront disponibles. Nous remercions les membres de la collectivité pour leur patience et leur compréhension pendant que les organismes partenaires travaillent ensemble pour surveiller l’évolution de la situation et intervenir dans les zones touchées.

UPDATE (July 14, 10:15 p.m. EDT): NWR OPP is continuing to assist the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) in several northwestern communities as wildfires continue to threaten the following areas:

Armstrong*

Collins First Nation*

Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation* (Lac La Croix First Nation)

Gull Bay First Nation*

Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation*

Whitesand First Nation*

Ignace

Pickle Lake

Rainy River District – Quetico, Crystal lake, Atikokan and Niobi Lake area

Upsala

* under evacuation

In addition, the following highways are fully closed in both directions, with the exception of some local traffic evacuating the area:

Highway 599 – between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation Highway 527 – between Gull Bay First Nation and Armstrong

The following highway has been reopened, however wildfire crews may be present in the area. Motorists are urged to drive with caution and avoid non-essential travel.

Highway 11 – between Highway 633 and 623

The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

For your safety and the safety of emergency responders, people are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Avoid boating and standing where water bombers are actively fighting the fire so they can safely complete water drops

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

For information on the coordinated emergency response, contact the affected municipalities.

Health-related questions can be directed to the Northwestern Health Unit for the Kenora District at 1-800-830-5978, or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit http://511on.ca

or call the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) at 1-800-268-4686 or http://511on.ca

. Please only call 9-1-1 in an emergency – do not call 9-1-1 for information regarding road closures. ^pia

~~~~~

MISE À JOUR (14 juillet, 22 h 15 HAE) : La Police provinciale de l’Ontario (Police provinciale) de la région du Nord-Ouest continue d’apporter son aide au ministère des Ressources naturelles (MNR) dans plusieurs collectivités du nord-ouest, alors que les feux de forêt continuent de menacer les régions suivantes :

Armstrong*

Collins First Nation*

Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation* (Lac La Croix First Nation)

Gull Bay First Nation*

Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation*

Whitesand First Nation*

Ignace

Pickle Lake

Rainy River District – Quetico, Crystal lake, Atikokan and Niobi Lake area

Upsala

* en cours d’évacuation

De plus, les routes suivantes sont entièrement fermées dans les deux sens, à l’exception du trafic local visant à évacuer la région :

Route 599 – entre la route 516 et la Première Nation de Mishkeegogamang

– entre la route 516 et la Première Nation de Mishkeegogamang Route 527 – entre la Première Nation de Gull Bay et Armstrong

La réouverture de l’autoroute suivante a lieu; toutefois, des équipes de lutte contre les feux de forêt pourraient être présentes dans la région. On recommande vivement aux automobilistes de conduire avec prudence et d’éviter tout déplacement non essentiel.

Autoroute 11 – entre les autoroutes 633 et 623

La Police provinciale de l’Ontario rappelle au public que les feux de forêt sont dynamiques et imprévisibles. Le comportement du feu, notamment son ampleur et sa direction, peut changer rapidement en raison des conditions météorologiques et d’autres facteurs.

Pour votre sécurité et celle des intervenants d’urgence, il est fortement recommandé de :

Rester à l’écart des zones touchées et de ne pas vous présenter sur les lieux des feux de forêt pour prendre des photos ou des vidéos

Éviter de naviguer et de vous tenir à proximité des endroits où les avions-citernes combattent activement le feu, afin qu’ils puissent effectuer leurs largages en toute sécurité

Garder votre calme et respecter tous les ordres d’évacuation et les directives d’urgence émis par les autorités locales

Éviter tout déplacement non essentiel dans les zones touchées

Consulter les sources officielles pour obtenir les dernières informations et mises à jour concernant les évacuations

Rester à l’écart des zones évacuées jusqu’à ce que les autorités indiquent qu’il est sécuritaire d’y retourner

Contribuer à dégager les chaussées afin que le personnel d’urgence puisse effectuer son travail de manière sécuritaire et efficace

En cas d’évacuation, emporter les médicaments essentiels, une pièce d’identité, les documents importants, les appareils mobiles et leurs chargeurs, ainsi que tout ce qui est nécessaire pour subvenir aux besoins des membres de la famille et des animaux de compagnie

La Police provinciale de l’Ontario reconnaît l’impact considérable que les évacuations et les feux de forêt peuvent avoir sur les personnes, les familles et les collectivités. Nos pensées vont à toutes les personnes touchées en cette période difficile, en particulier à celles qui ont été contraintes de quitter leur domicile et leur collectivité. La Police provinciale de l’Ontario reste déterminée à collaborer avec les responsables de la gestion des urgences, les communautés Autochtones, les partenaires municipaux et le ministère des Ressources naturelles et de la Protection civile (MNR) afin de soutenir les efforts d’évacuation, de protéger les vies et les biens, et de contribuer à assurer la sécurité et le bien-être des résidents et des visiteurs dans toute la région.

Pour obtenir des renseignements sur l’intervention d’urgence coordonnée, communiquez avec les municipalités touchées.

Les questions d’ordre sanitaire peuvent être adressées à l’Unité de santé du Nord-Ouest pour le district de Kenora au 1-800-830-5978, ou à l’Unité de santé du district de Thunder Bay au 807-625-5900.

Pour obtenir des renseignements à jour sur les fermetures de routes, consultez le site http://511on.ca

ou communiquez avec le Ministère des Transports au 1-800-268-4686 ou au http://511on.ca

. Veuillez n’appeler le 9-1-1 qu’en cas d’urgence – n’appelez pas le 9-1-1 pour obtenir des renseignements concernant les fermetures de routes.

22:00 – One highway has reopened and another community is under evacuation as wildfire support in the region continues.

Members of the North West Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to support the Ministry of Natural Resources with the response to ongoing wildfires in the areas of Rainy River District, Armstrong, Whitesand First Nation, Collins First Nation, Gull Bay First Nation, Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and surrounding area, Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation (Lac La Croix First Nation), Pickle Lake, Ignace and Upsala.

In addition to mandatory evacuation orders in several communities, the OPP is also supporting Gull Bay First Nation with a mandatory evacuation, in effect as of this evening. Individuals living in this area have been asked to leave their residence immediately and seek safety away from active fires. Other communities are being monitored, and residents are urged to stay informed and be prepared to act quickly should further evacuation orders or advisories be issued. Additional information will be issued as it becomes available.

In addition, Highway 11 between Highway 633 and Highway 623 has reopened to traffic. However wildfire suppression crews may still be working in the area. Motorists are urged to drive with caution, be prepared for the presence of emergency personnel and equipment, and are being asked to avoid non-essential travel.

The following road closures remain in effect:

Highway 527 – between Gull Bay First Nation and Armstrong

Highway 599 -between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

The OPP North West Region Headquarters has deployed Aviation Services, the Emergency Response Team, the Provincial Liaison Team and Operational Support teams to support the MNR and communities affected by the ongoing wildfires. Working closely with community and policing partners, officers are assisting with evacuations, enforcing road closures and helping to ensure public safety in impacted areas.

STAYING SAFE AMID WILDFIRES AND EVACUATIONS

The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNR to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

SOURCES OF OFFICIAL INFORMATION

Media and the public seeking information on the fire suppression and management efforts should contact the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire at 1-888-258-8842. For information on the coordinated emergency response, contact the affected municipalities.

Health-related questions can be directed to the Northwestern Health Unit for the Kenora District at 1-800-830-5978, or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit 511on.ca or call the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) at 1-800-268-4686 or 511on.ca. Please only call 9-1-1 in an emergency – do not call 9-1-1 for information regarding road closures.

Jul 14, 2026 at 14:55

14:45 We are continuing to assist the Ministry of Natural Resources Fire (MNRF) with evacuation efforts in several northwestern communities, as wildfires continue to threaten the following areas:

Rainy River District

Armstrong*

Whitesand First Nation*

Collins First Nation*

Gull Bay First Nation

Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation*

Gakijiwanong Anishinaabe Nation* (Lac La Croix First Nation)

Pickle Lake

Ignace

Upsala

* under mandatory evacuation order

In addition, the following highways have closures in place:

Highway 11 – between Highway 633 and 623

Highway 599 – southbound closed between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

Highway 527 – northbound at Gull Bay First Nation

The OPP reminds the public that wildfires are dynamic and unpredictable. Fire behaviour, including the size and direction of a wildfire, can change rapidly due to weather conditions and other factors.

For their safety and the safety of emergency responders, members of the public and media are strongly urged to:

Stay away from affected areas and refrain from attending wildfire scenes to take photos or videos

Avoid boating and standing where water bombers are actively fighting the fire so they can safely complete water drops

Remain calm and follow all evacuation orders and emergency instructions issued by local authorities

Avoid non-essential travel in affected areas

Monitor official sources for the latest information and evacuation updates

Remain away from evacuated areas until authorities have advised it is safe to return

Help keep roadways clear so emergency personnel can carry out their work safely and effectively

If evacuating, bring essential medications, identification, important documents, mobile devices and chargers, and any items required to support the needs of family members and pets

The OPP recognizes the significant impact evacuations and wildfires can have on individuals, families and communities. Our thoughts are with everyone affected during this challenging time, particularly those who have been forced to leave their homes and communities. The OPP remains committed to working alongside emergency management officials, Indigenous communities, municipal partners and the MNRF to support evacuation efforts, protect lives and property, and help ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors throughout the region.

For information on the coordinated emergency response, contact the affected municipalities.

Health-related questions can be directed to the Northwestern Health Unit for the Kenora District at 1-800-830-5978, or the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 807-625-5900.

For up-to-date information on road closures, visit http://511on.ca

or call the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) at 1-800-268-4686 or http://511on.ca. Please only call 9-1-1 in an emergency – do not call 9-1-1 for information regarding road closures.

5:30 a.m:

NWR OPP continues to advise the public of mandatory evacuation orders in the following areas due to ongoing forest fires:

Armstrong

Collins First Nation

Cushing Lake

Lac des Mille Lacs First Nation and nearby communities

Whitesand First Nation

If you are in these communities and need assistance evacuation, please call 9-1-1.

Residents in the following areas are encouraged to prepare for a possible evacuation due to the evolving wildfire situation:

Ignace

Crystal Lake

Highway 633 area

No evacuation order is currently in place for these areas, however, residents in some locations may have been directly advised by emergency personnel to evacuate as a precaution. Please continue to monitor for any updates.

In addition, the following road closures remain in place:

Highway 11 – all lanes closed between Highway 633 and Highway 623 (east of Atikokan)

Highway 599 – southbound closed between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

NWR OPP is urging the public to say informed and plan ahead.

Stay up to date on current fire conditions in your area: https://ontario.ca/page/forest-fi

res

res If you are evacuating, remember to pack essential items, such as medications, identification, passports, and important documents

Follow all evacuation orders, road closures, and instructions from emergency officials

Keep a safe distance from emergency crews and aircrafts so they can carry out their work effectively

In an emergency, call 9-1-1. For non-emergent police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122. ^pia

5 h 30: La Police provinciale de l’Ontario de la région du Nord-Ouest (NWR OPP) continue d’informer la population des ordonnances d’évacuation obligatoires en vigueur dans les régions suivantes en raison des feux de forêt en cours :

Armstrong

Première Nation de Collins

Lac Cushing

Première Nation du Lac des Mille Lacs et collectivités avoisinantes

Première Nation de Whitesand

Si vous vous trouvez dans l’une de ces collectivités et avez besoin d’aide pour évacuer, veuillez composer le 9-1-1.

Les résidents des régions suivantes sont invités à se préparer à une éventuelle évacuation en raison de l’évolution de la situation liée aux feux de forêt :

Ignace

Crystal Lake

Région de l’autoroute 633

Aucun arrêté d’évacuation n’est actuellement en vigueur pour ces régions; toutefois, les résidents de certaines localités ont peut-être reçu directement des services d’urgence la consigne d’évacuer par mesure de précaution. Veuillez continuer à suivre les mises à jour.

De plus, les fermetures de routes suivantes sont toujours en vigueur :

Route 11 – toutes les voies sont fermées entre la route 633 et la route 623 (à l’est d’Atikokan)

Route 599 – direction sud fermée entre la route 516 et la Première Nation de Mishkeegogamang

La Police provinciale de l’Ontario (Police provinciale) de la région NWR exhorte la population à se tenir informée et à planifier à l’avance.

Tenez-vous au courant de la situation actuelle des feux dans votre région : https://ontario.ca/page/forest-fi

res

res Si vous devez évacuer, n’oubliez pas d’emporter les articles essentiels, tels que les médicaments, vos pièces d’identité, vos passeports et vos documents importants

Respectez tous les ordres d’évacuation, les fermetures de route et les directives des responsables des urgences

Gardez une distance de sécurité par rapport aux équipes d’intervention et aux aéronefs afin qu’ils puissent mener à bien leur travail

En cas d’urgence, composez le 9-1-1. Pour les questions policières non urgentes, veuillez composer le 1-888-310-1122. ^pia

July 13, 10:25 p.m.

NWR OPP is advising the public of mandatory evacuation orders in the following areas due to ongoing forest fires:

Armstrong

Whitesand First Nation

The following communities are monitoring the evolving situation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available: Ignace Emergency crews are on-site to help facilitate evacuations. If you are in these communities and need assistance evacuation, please call 9-1-1. For non-emergent police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122.

In addition, the following road closures are currently in place: Highway 11 – all lanes closed between Highway 633 and Highway 623 (east of Atikokan)

Highway 599 – southbound closed between Highway 516 and Mishkeegogamang First Nation

NWR OPP is urging the public to say informed and plan ahead. Stay up to date on current fire conditions in your area: https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires

If you are evacuating, remember to pack essential items, such as medications, identification, passports, and important documents

Follow all evacuation orders, road closures, and instructions from emergency officials

Keep a safe distance from emergency crews and aircrafts so they can carry out their work effectively

13 juillet, 22 h 25: La Police provinciale de l’Ontario de la région nord-ouest informe la population que des ordonnances d’évacuation obligatoires ont été émises dans les régions suivantes en raison des feux de forêt en cours : Armstrong

Première Nation de Whitesand

Les collectivités suivantes surveillent l’évolution de la situation. Des mises à jour seront fournies dès que de l’information sera disponible : Ignace

Les équipes d’urgence sont sur place pour faciliter les évacuations. Si vous vous trouvez dans ces collectivités et avez besoin d’aide pour évacuer, veuillez composer le 9-1-1. Pour les questions policières non urgentes, veuillez composer le 1-888-310-1122.

De plus, les fermetures de routes suivantes sont actuellement en vigueur : Route 11 – toutes les voies sont fermées entre la route 633 et la route 623 (à l’est d’Atikokan)

Route 599 – direction sud fermée entre la route 516 et la Première Nation de Mishkeegogamang