Wawa MAT Fund Committee Now Accepting Applications for Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) Funding

The Wawa MAT Fund Committee is now accepting applications for funding through the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT). The Wawa MAT Fund is a non-repayable contribution to support tourism-related projects, events, and initiatives that strengthen the local visitor economy and enhance community vibrancy.

Municipal Accommodation Tax revenues are collected from local motels/hotels and short-term rentals from patrons. The funds collected are then reinvested into initiatives that promote tourism, improve visitor experiences, encourage economic activity, and support projects that benefit both residents and visitors.

Who Can Apply

Eligible applicants are any individual, businesses or community organizations operating within the Wawa geographic area.

Examples of eligible projects may include:

Projects that work cooperatively with in developing Wawa as a vibrant and welcoming tourism

destination, where small town Northern Ontario and Lake Superior meet.

destination, where small town Northern Ontario and Lake Superior meet. Projects that assist the development of tourism locally.

Projects that support community tourism grassroot initiatives.

Projects that align with the community Tourism and Marketing Plan and other initiatives as

presented to the committee.

presented to the committee. Focus on projects between October 1st and April 30th

Projects funded to demonstrate a measurable ROI.

How to Apply

Application forms and program guidelines are available through Superior East Community Futures

Development Corporation website, www.superioreastcfdc.ca

Applicants are encouraged to review the eligibility criteria carefully before submitting a proposal. All

applications will be reviewed and approved by the Wawa MAT Fund Committee.

Contact

For more information or to request an application package, please contact:

Heidi Trudeau

Community Development Officer

Phone: (705) 856-1105 ext. #223

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.superioreastcfdc.ca