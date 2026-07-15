Wednesday Morning News – July 15

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Widespread smoke becoming local smoke near noon. High 26. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Local smoke. Low 13.
There is an air quality alert in place.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that the brilliant pilot that landed US Airways Flight 1549 down in the Hudson River on January 15th, 2009, saving 155 people has been recently diagnosed as being in the early stages of Alzheimer’s. Captain Chesley ‘Sully’ Sullenberger III, 75, shared the update on his personal website.
- Another pilot, Canadian helicopter pilot from Sooke, BC was helping battle a massive wildfire in Colorado has died after his aircraft crashed near Aspen while fighting the blaze on Sunday.Nicholas Dale, 56, was the only person on board and leaves behind a wife and two children.
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