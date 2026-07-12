TREMBLAY, Nicol

Entouré de sa famille, Nicol s’est éteint paisiblement à la Résidence Bignucolo des Services de santé de Chapleau, le jeudi 9 juillet 2026, à l’âge de 82 ans.

Époux bien-aimé de feu Liliane. Il laisse dans le deuil ses fils dévoués, Eric (Lynne) et Jacques (Isabelle). Cher grand-papa de Heidi (Nick), Jeffrey (Amy), Jessica, Alex (Katrine) et Nicholas, il était également l’arrière-grand-papa adoré de Jordan, Michael, Andrew, Katie, Mia et Jack. Nicol était prédécédé par tous ses frères et sœurs; Jean-Marie, Richard, Gertrude Desbiens, Marcel, Jeanine, Albert et Huguette. Il laisse également dans le deuil de nombreux neveux et nièces, ainsi que son fidèle compagnon bien-aimé, «Nemo».

Selon les volontés de Nicol, la crémation aura lieu au River’s Edge Cremation Centre de Sault Ste. Marie. Une célébration de sa vie aura lieu à une date ultérieure.

S’il y a lieu, des dons commémoratifs à la Résidence Bignucolo seraient grandement appréciés par la famille.

Les arrangements funéraires ont été confiés à la maison funéraire Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Sante Chapleau Health Services-Bignucolo Residence on Thursday July 9, 2026 at the age of 82 years.

Beloved husband of the late Liliane. Devoted father of Eric (Lynne) and Jacques (Isabelle). Grand-papa of Heidi (Nick), Jeffrey (Amy), Jessica. Alex (Katrine) and Nicholas. Great grand-papa of Jordan, Michael, Andrew, Katie, Mia and Jack. Nicol was predeceased by all of his siblings; Jean Marie, Richard, Gertrude Desbiens, Marcel, Jeanine, Albert and Huguette. Nicol will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews and by his beloved “Nemo”.

At Nicol’s request, cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.

If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Bignucolo Residence would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.