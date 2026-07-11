Thunder Bay OPP – Investigation continues into fatal Motorcycle collision

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with emergency medical services responded to a report of a fatal motorcycle collision on Highway 11-17 near Highway 527.

A stretch of Highway 11-17 between Highway 527 and MacGregor Road was closed for several hours as officers and the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team continued their investigation. The highway has since reopened.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the highway closure while they conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Members of the Thunder Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a motorcycle collision that has resulted in a fatality.

On Saturday, July 11, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers along with emergency medical services responded to reports of a collision along Highway 11-17 near Highway 527 involving multiple motorcycles.

As a result of the incident, a 58-year-old female from Sault Ste. Marie was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation by Thunder Bay OPP is continuing, with assistance from members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team, including a Collision Reconstructionist and Technical Collision Investigator.

Highway 11-17 remains closed between Highway 527 and MacGregor Road. A lengthy closure is expected.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact Thunder Bay OPP at 1-888-310-1122.