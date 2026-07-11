This Weekend at LSPP – Saturday & Sunday, July 11 & 12

Saturday

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Though they lie quietly, the

rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the

dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Anna to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic

past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the

present.

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Gatehouse, Rabbit Blanket Lake

NATURE CONNECTION: NATURE OBSERVATION – Attention is one of the most generous gifts we

can give. Take a moment to pause, observe, question, and connect with the natural world. Use the “I

notice, I wonder, it reminds me of” observation routine to explore a single leaf – you’ll be amazed by

what you discover. Record and celebrate your observations in the nature journal provided. All ages

are welcome.

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

ART WORKSHOP: A SPLASH OF COLOUR – Hidden below the surface of Lake Superior’s cool waters

is a shimmering world of colour and clever camouflage. Join Tessa and Mary to get inspired by the

beautiful fish that call the park home and learn fun techniques for painting patterned scales and

fins. Painting supplies will be provided. All ages welcome.

Drop-in: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM South Old Woman River Trail

NATURE CONNECTION: WILDFLOWER APPRECIATION – Beauty may be in the eye of the

beholder, but it’s hard to deny the beauty of wildflowers. Get up close and personal with these tiny

wonders – examine their colours, count their petals, and admire their shapes. Take your time, breathe

in the fresh air, and let their beauty spark your creativity. Record and celebrate your discoveries in the

nature journal provided. All ages are welcome.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: SECRETS OF THE PACK – The life of the wolf is mysterious and often

misunderstood; but these family-oriented animals are intelligent and compassionate protectors of our

ecosystems. Join Tessa and Aidan for a chance to join a wolf pack living in Lake Superior Provincial

Park and learn the secrets lurking within these majestic animals’ yearly life.

Sunday

10:00 AM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

GUIDED WALK: BIRDING BASICS – Calling all budding birdwatchers! Are you interested

in birding but don’t know where to begin or are a novice looking to enhance your skills? Join Kelly for a

short walk along the Coastal Trail where you’ll be introduced to skills that will help you explore the

exciting world of birds at LSPP and beyond! This easy hike will begin at the Visitor Centre at

Agawa Bay. Please sport sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. Binoculars will be

available to borrow but if you have your own pair, bring them along!

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: COASTAL MEAT-EATING WILDFLOWERS – Life on Lake Superior’s

coastline is no walk in the park! Despite their seemingly delicate nature, many carnivorous plants have

adapted to survive on the harsh, exposed rocks of the shoreline. Join Mary and explore how these

flowers have developed the ability to trap and feed on insect prey.

7:30 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

EVENING PRESENTATION: CALL OF THE CANOE – Paddling is a quintessential Lake Superior

experience. Join Tessa for a screening of “The Canoe”, an inspiring short film about the spirit

of Canadian canoe culture. The screening will be followed by a presentation and Q&A session about

LSPP’s diverse paddling opportunities to prepare you for your own adventure!