Celebrating a New Record Number of Indigenous Grade 8 Grads with Carolyn Harrington Award

With summer just beginning and school ending, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) is happy to celebrate Algoma’s Grade 8 graduates with the “Carolyn Harrington Award,” which acknowledges the excellence of Indigenous students who are beginning their journey to high school. This year, we received 39 nominations from 20 schools across the Algoma region.

Nominated by school faculty members, the awards of ‘Best Student’ and ‘Most Improved Student’ were awarded with a monetary bursary. The ‘Best Student’ title was given to a graduate who received high marks and the greatest all-around participation in school activities, and “Most Improved Student” to a graduate whose grades and activity participation improved the most throughout the year.

Named in honour of the late Carolyn Harrington, this award was founded by a woman whose leadership, compassion, and commitment to her community continue to inspire others. As a founder and first President of Neech-ke-Wehn Homes, Carolyn dedicated her life to creating opportunities and strengthening Indigenous communities. By receiving this award, each student becomes part of a tradition that has recognized the achievements and potential of Indigenous students for more than four decades.

“We are deeply moved by another year of record-breaking nominations, with 39 students receiving the Carolyn Harrington Award this year,” says Justin Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of OAHS. “This award not only celebrates the excellence, but also demonstrates the resilience of Indigenous students in our community.”

“Our dear friend Carolyn today would be beaming with pride to see these students celebrated—not just for their achievements today, but for the strength, hope, and leadership they carry into the future,” says Thömas Kakapshe, former Executive Director of Neech-ke-Wehn and Shkabewis at OAHS. “She believed deeply in the power of Indigenous youth to shape communities and inspire meaningful change through their life journey.”

OAHS would like to thank all the schools that nominated students with such glowing and heartfelt nominations, illustrating the incredible work Indigenous youth are accomplishing across the Algoma region.

Congratulations go out to the following Algoma students for receiving this award: