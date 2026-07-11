Celebrating a New Record Number of Indigenous Grade 8 Grads with Carolyn Harrington Award

With summer just beginning and school ending, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services (OAHS) is happy to celebrate Algoma’s Grade 8 graduates with the “Carolyn Harrington Award,” which acknowledges the excellence of Indigenous students who are beginning their journey to high school. This year, we received 39 nominations from 20 schools across the Algoma region.
Nominated by school faculty members, the awards of ‘Best Student’ and ‘Most Improved Student’ were awarded with a monetary bursary. The ‘Best Student’ title was given to a graduate who received high marks and the greatest all-around participation in school activities, and “Most Improved Student” to a graduate whose grades and activity participation improved the most throughout the year.
Named in honour of the late Carolyn Harrington, this award was founded by a woman whose leadership, compassion, and commitment to her community continue to inspire others. As a founder and first President of Neech-ke-Wehn Homes, Carolyn dedicated her life to creating opportunities and strengthening Indigenous communities. By receiving this award, each student becomes part of a tradition that has recognized the achievements and potential of Indigenous students for more than four decades.
“We are deeply moved by another year of record-breaking nominations, with 39 students receiving the Carolyn Harrington Award this year,” says Justin Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of OAHS. “This award not only celebrates the excellence, but also demonstrates the resilience of Indigenous students in our community.”
“Our dear friend Carolyn today would be beaming with pride to see these students celebrated—not just for their achievements today, but for the strength, hope, and leadership they carry into the future,” says Thömas Kakapshe, former Executive Director of Neech-ke-Wehn and Shkabewis at OAHS. “She believed deeply in the power of Indigenous youth to shape communities and inspire meaningful change through their life journey.”
OAHS would like to thank all the schools that nominated students with such glowing and heartfelt nominations, illustrating the incredible work Indigenous youth are accomplishing across the Algoma region.
Congratulations go out to the following Algoma students for receiving this award:
Wawa:
St. Augustine French Immersion
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- Jocelyn Jordan-Bjornaa – Best Student
- Payton Pelletier – Most Improved Student
Sir James Dunn Public School
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- Bryson Sims – Most Improved Student
Goulais River:
Mountain View Public School
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- Mackinlee La Crosse – Best Student
- Tanner Cinq Mars – Most Improved Student
Espanola
Sacred Heart Catholic School
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- Blake Rothwell & Jackson Lalonde – Best Students
- Anna-Lea Piche & Hayden Stewart – Most Improved Students
Sault Ste. Marie:
Anna McCrea Public School
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- Lyra Gaudrault – Best Student
- Addison Miskiw – Most Improved Student
F.H. Clergue French Immersion Public School
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- Revan Evans-Sales – Most Improved Student
Grand View Public School
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- Khloe Morgan – Best Student
- Lexi Graveline – Most Improved Student
Holy Cross Catholic Elementary School
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- Grace Morrow – Best Student
- Nova Sewell-Hourtovenko – Most Improved Student
Holy Family Catholic School
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- Ryder Petingalo – Best Student
- Juan Landriault – Most Improved Student
Korah Intermediate School
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- Dewey Hazzard – Best Student
- Rikki Harper – Most Improved Student
Northern Heights Public School
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- Sophia Wasyliniuk – Best Student & Most Improved Student
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School
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- Grayson Beauchamp – Best Student
- Nina Flamand – Most Improved Student
Pinewood Public School
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- Paige Seabrook – Best Student
- Brianna Tegosh – Most Improved Student
Queen Elizabeth Public School
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- Elaina Rowlinson – Best Student
- Leland Powley – Most Improved Student
River View Public School
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- Saleea Chester – Best Student
- Tristan Desjardins – Most Improved Student
St. Basil Catholic Elementary School
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- Jayden Migwans – Best Student
- Phoenix Belleau-Pine – Most Improved Student
St. Paul Catholic Elementary School
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- Mya Sewell – Best Student
- Deston Agawa – Most Improved Student
Superior Heights Intermediate School
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- Callie Binda – Best Student
- Sophia Daynes – Most Improved Student
Tarentorus Public School
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- Genna Barbeau – Best Student
White Pines Intermediate School
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- Neila Souliere – Best Student
- Daanis Belleau – Most Improved Student
Congratulations to all the Grade 8 graduates, and we wish them the best of luck as they enter secondary school this fall!
Founded in 1994, Ontario Aboriginal Housing Services provides safe and affordable housing to urban and rural First Nation, Inuit, and Métis people in Ontario. Our vision is to lead the design, development, and delivery of a sustainable and culture-based continuum of housing. We are governed by representatives from three Indigenous organizations in Ontario – the Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres, Ontario Native Women’s Association, and the Métis Nation of Ontario. Learn more at ontarioaboriginalhousing.ca.
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