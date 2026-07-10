Municipal Response to Odours from Wastewater Treatment Plant

The Municipality of Wawa is aware of the unpleasant odours that some residents have recently noticed originating from the Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant. Staff understand these odours can be disruptive and appreciate the community’s patience while efforts continue to minimize the impacts.

The current conditions have created what can best be described as a “perfect storm” for odour generation. A combination of prolonged hot temperatures, changing wind patterns, limited rainfall, and reduced wastewater flows entering the treatment system have all contributed to stronger-than-normal odours.

Municipal staff are actively monitoring the situation and are taking all reasonable operational measures to reduce the odours wherever possible. While some environmental factors remain beyond the Municipality’s control, staff continue to adjust treatment processes and closely monitor plant operations to lessen the impacts on affected areas.

The Ministry of Environment has recently reviewed the plant’s systems and they are all working as expected. Staff will hire a contractor to ensure the aerators are functioning at capacity as soon as possible.

The Municipality wishes to assure residents that the Wastewater Treatment Plant continues to operate safely and in accordance with its environmental approvals. The odours, while unpleasant, do not indicate a failure of the treatment system are not causing any health hazards.

As weather conditions change and wastewater flows return to more typical levels, it is anticipated that the intensity of the odours will diminish.

The Municiplaity appreciates the public’s understanding and patience as staff continue working to minimize the impacts. Should residents have questions or wish to report concerns, they are encouraged to contact the Municipal Office at 705-856-2244 or email [email protected]

Maury O’Neill, CAO-Clerk, Municipality of Wawa