Thursday Morning News – July 9

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24 with temperature falling to 16 this afternoon. Humidex 26. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Wawa continues to grow – Love’s has a new grocery store (and I see banners advertising the restaurant). There is also a place now to buy your Wawa-made artisan work. You don’t have to wait for the By Hands anymore. The Lakes Emporium (16 Broadway, across from the drill rig) has a unique collection of treasures for sale. Not just Wawa, but treasures sourced from across Canada.
- Sad to hear that Bonnie Tyler has passed away in Portugal at the age of 75.
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