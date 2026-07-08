Wednesday Morning News – July 8

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Hooray for strawberries! Strawberry spoon cake, strawberry ice cream, Strawberry Lemonade Trifle with a lemon cake, Pavlova with strawberries… so many things to make. But best of all, is fresh from the basket (rinsed of course). U-Pick Strawberries begins this morning, and the cooler temperature this morning might make it ideal. I’d bring the bug spray just in case.
- Don’t forget Music Night at the Library tonight! Peter & the Wolf is the featured guest.
- Can you even imagine driving down McNabb at 105km/hr? On July 26th, a 31-year-old was observed doing just that and has been charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act. The driver is facing an automatic 30-day Ontario Driver’s Licence suspension and had their vehicle towed at their own expense, which will be impounded for 14 days. The driver is scheduled to appear in Provincial Offences Court. Court-imposed penalties may include a monetary fine between $2,000 and $10,000, a mandatory driver’s licence suspension of 1-3 years, and/or a custodial jail sentence not exceeding 6 months. If found guilty, the driver will also face increased costs for high-risk insurance, six (6) demerit points, and must attend a mandatory driver improvement course or their licence will be cancelled.
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