HSCDSB Trustees Approve Balanced 2026-27 Budget

The Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board has approved a balanced $102,508,367 budget for the 2026-27 school year, reinforcing the Board’s commitment to student success, Catholic education, and responsible financial stewardship.

Developed in response to enrolment changes and ongoing financial pressures, the budget protects key classroom supports and strategic priorities while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

“The 2026-27 budget reflects our commitment to ensuring every decision supports student achievement and well-being,” said Board Chair Sandra Turco. “Through careful planning and responsible stewardship, we have approved a balanced budget that continues to invest in the programs and services that matter most to our students and families.”

Key investments in the 2026-27 budget include continued support for the Board’s Math Action Plan, reading intervention initiatives, Indigenous education, student wellness programs, outdoor education opportunities, STEAM learning, updated religious education resources, and ongoing technology and cybersecurity enhancements.

“Our 2026-27 budget is focused on supporting student achievement and creating the conditions for every learner to succeed,” said Fil Lettieri, Chief Executive Officer. “By aligning our investments with the goals of our Multi-Year Strategic Plan, we are continuing to strengthen student learning, well-being, faith formation, and engagement. I want to thank our staff across the system for their hard work and commitment throughout this process. Their dedication to our students is reflected in every aspect of this budget.”

The Board thanks all staff, families, students, and community stakeholders who shared their feedback through the budget survey and contributed to the development of the 2026-27 budget.

The approved budget projects enrolment of approximately 4,624 students and aligns with the Board’s Multi-Year Strategic Plan, ensuring continued investment in faith-filled learning environments where all students can succeed.