Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – June 23

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 7.

News Tidbits:

  • Many are reporting issues with Rogers internet today. This has been in intermittent, recurring issure for the past week at least.
Brenda
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