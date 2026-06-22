Tuesday Morning News – June 23

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 7.
News Tidbits:
- Many are reporting issues with Rogers internet today. This has been in intermittent, recurring issure for the past week at least.
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