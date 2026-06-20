Saturday Morning News – June 20

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- There are lots of garage sales out this morning!
- Don’t forget the 3rd annual Garden Party at the Wawa Community Garden today.
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