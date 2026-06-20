Breaking News

Saturday Morning News – June 20

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 17. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • There are lots of garage sales out this morning!
  • Don’t forget the 3rd annual Garden Party at the Wawa Community Garden today.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*