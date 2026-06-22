Week #5 – 54 Golfers, Raining, 14*C.
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Paul Bernath
|John Simon
|Shane Bukowski
|33
|2nd
|Mitch Lemoyne
|Christian Crossett
|Jeff Amos
|34
|3rd
|Joe McCoy
|Tom Fahrer
|Monte White
|34
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dave Dupuis
|Dean Domich
|Luke Reopel
|37
|2nd
|Don Humphries
|Mark Szekely
|Pat Lynett
|38
|3rd
|Austin Fellinger
|Logan Dunham
|Ethan Jones
|38
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Sandy Oliver
|Larry Lynett
|Spare
|39
|2nd
|Ryan Mulroney
|Ben Cartledge
|John Knack
|40
|3rd
|Erik Morrison
|Bradon Gravelle
|Benny Buell
|44
Special Events:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dave Dupuis (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeff Amos
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Max Simon
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ron Hale
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Larry Lynett
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dan Szekely
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Geg Dumba
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dave Dupuis
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – No Card Returned
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – No Card Returned
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Logan Dunham
25’ Putt $300 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,450 – No Winner
- Glencore team win the annual 2026 provincial mine rescue competition - June 22, 2026
- Men’s Night Golf – June 18 - June 22, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 21 - June 22, 2026