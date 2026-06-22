Men’s Night Golf – June 18

Week #5 – 54 Golfers, Raining, 14*C.

1st Flight Score 1st Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 33 2nd Mitch Lemoyne Christian Crossett Jeff Amos 34 3rd Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Monte White 34 2nd Flight Score 1st Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Luke Reopel 37 2nd Don Humphries Mark Szekely Pat Lynett 38 3rd Austin Fellinger Logan Dunham Ethan Jones 38 3rd Flight Score 1st Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett Spare 39 2nd Ryan Mulroney Ben Cartledge John Knack 40 3rd Erik Morrison Bradon Gravelle Benny Buell 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dave Dupuis (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeff Amos

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Max Simon

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ron Hale

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Larry Lynett

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dan Szekely

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Geg Dumba

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dave Dupuis

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – No Card Returned

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – No Card Returned

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Logan Dunham

25’ Putt $300 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,450 – No Winner