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Men’s Night Golf – June 18

Week #5 –  54 Golfers, Raining, 14*C.

1st Flight Score
1st Paul Bernath John Simon Shane Bukowski 33
2nd Mitch Lemoyne Christian Crossett Jeff Amos 34
3rd Joe McCoy Tom Fahrer Monte White 34
2nd Flight Score
1st Dave Dupuis Dean Domich Luke Reopel 37
2nd Don Humphries Mark Szekely Pat Lynett 38
3rd Austin Fellinger Logan Dunham Ethan Jones 38
3rd Flight Score
1st Sandy Oliver Larry Lynett Spare 39
2nd Ryan Mulroney Ben Cartledge John Knack 40
3rd Erik Morrison Bradon Gravelle Benny Buell 44

Special Events:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Dylan Buckell
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dave Dupuis (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Jeff Amos
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Max Simon
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Ron Hale
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Larry Lynett
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Dan Szekely
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Geg Dumba
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dave Dupuis

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – No Card Returned
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – No Card Returned

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Logan Dunham

25’ Putt $300 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,450 – No Winner

 

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