Nipigon OPP – Bail Violation Leads to Numerous Charges

One individual is facing charges the following an investigation in Lake Helen First Nation.

On June 19, 2026, members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP) began an investigation into an individual believed to be breaching release conditions.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized a quantity of suspected controlled substances, including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and prescription medications. Officers also seized Canadian currency and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Darien Metansinine, 24 years of age, from Lake Helen First Nation, was arrested and charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court X 6.

Fail to comply with probation order.

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine.

Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking-Opioid (other than heroin) x 2.

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking- Other Drugs.

Produce a Scheduled I Substance – Cocaine.

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order X 2.

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice, Thunder Bay for a bail hearing on June 20, 2026.

The OPP is committed to public safety across Ontario. Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity by calling 911 in emergency situations or through the non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.