Friday Morning News – June 19

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- New Food Choices! Wawa will be seeing some Serbian specialities at the soon to open at Grady’s Grill on Pinewood Drive. Marathon will have the Fresh Mexican Grill opening tomorrow.
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