Breaking News

Friday Morning News – June 19

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • New Food Choices! Wawa will be seeing some Serbian specialities at the soon to open at Grady’s Grill on Pinewood Drive. Marathon will have the Fresh Mexican Grill opening tomorrow.
Brenda Stockton
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