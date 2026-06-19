Algoma District School Board Approves 2026-2027 Balanced Budget

At the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, June 16, the Algoma District School Board (ADSB) approved a total budget for expenditures and revenue brought forward by the Operations and Budget Committee of the Board, for the 2026-27 budget year in the amount of $209,010,248.

The Committee consists of Board staff and the following Trustees: Chair of the Operations and Budget Committee, Greg Bowman; Trustees Susan Myers, Nick Apostle, Jennifer Sarlo and Chair of the Board, Elaine Johnston.

The Board wanted to ensure this budget reflected the needs of the system and included supports for the well-being of both students and staff, as per the Board’s strategic priorities.

The Board recognizes the Province of Ontario’s goal of a balanced budget and operating within a fiscally responsible environment. The budget includes the continuation of:

Commitments to Support Instructional Leadership and the Board’s Strategic Priorities of Achievement, Well-Being, Equity Supports for Special Education and Mental Health Programming Capital Improvements in Schools Supports for Multilingual Language (MLL) Learners Indigenous Graduation Coach Resources Summer Learning Programs Specialty Programs (ie: Trades) & Student Success Supports



The following new enhancements are included in 2026-2027 through a combination of reallocations of existing budgets and new Ministry funding, based on a positive enrolment picture as September 2026 approaches:

Special Education Classes, Counsellor Resources & Re-engagement Coaches

New Statistical Software for Schools – Compass 4 Success

Upgrades to Information Technology Infrastructure & Devices

Food Sustainability

Capital Upgrades to Schools

In acknowledging the work of staff and the committee, Elaine Johnston, Chair of the Board, noted: “As a Board, we have always taken our responsibility for the effective stewardship of public resources very seriously. This budget was another challenging one, as we – like many other Boards – have pressure areas that continue to increase and that our staff will monitor diligently. This $209 million budget represents a balanced and measured approach – one that sustains our focus on student achievement and well-being, offers a variety of key programs, integrates necessary enhancements, and ensures we are operating within our means. It demonstrates our commitment to fiscal responsibility while continuing to meet the needs of

our students, staff, and school communities.”

Senior Board Administration and Trustees respect the need for careful management of public expenditures. Staff are now awaiting additional special project funding announcements and updated September 2026 enrolment figures, which may result in additional enhancements for 2026-27.