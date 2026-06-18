Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 9.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Northern Lights Ford for celebrating 40 years of partnership with Ford Credit Canada! Paul Paulrajah and Business Development Manager for Northern Ontario-Catherine Wallace presented General Manager-Andrew McKenzie of Northern Lights Ford Sales Ltd with a beautiful commemorative plaque.
- Good news for the Port of Thunder Bay who received 2.8million to build and upgrade port facilities in northwestern Ontario. Funding will expand east-west trade, strengthen supply chains and support good-paying jobs.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – June 18 - June 18, 2026
- Hwy 17 (White River to Marathon) OPEN - June 18, 2026
- Powering community-led action against invasive species northern Ontario through Invasive Species Action Fund - June 17, 2026