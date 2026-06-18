East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid in CMV Collision with School Bus

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at approximately 8:10 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the OPP, the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, Fire Services and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a collision on Highway 17 in the Town of Spanish.

Investigation determined that the school bus and the CMV were both travelling eastbound on Highway 17. The school bus was stopped with its lights activated, and the stop arm fully extended when the CMV rear-ended the bus.

There were no reported injuries to the 26 students on board the bus, the bus driver or to the CMV driver.

One lane has opened on Highway 17.

As a result of the investigation, the commercial motor vehicle driver, Rajwant Singh BRAR, 27 years old of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was arrested and charged with:

Careless

Fail to stop for school bus-stop arm

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 18, 2026.

The OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a collision involving a school bus and a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV).

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at approximately 8:10 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the OPP, the OPP’s Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E.) Team, Fire Services and Algoma Paramedic Services responded to a collision on Highway 17 in the Town of Spanish.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the school bus and the CMV were both travelling eastbound on Highway 17. The school bus was stopped with its lights activated, and the stop arm fully extended when the CMV rear-ended the bus. Charges are pending.

There were no reported injuries to the 26 students on board the bus, the bus driver or to the CMV driver.

The investigation remains ongoing, and Highway 17 is closed in both directions.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, expect delays, and use alternate routes where possible. The OPP thanks the public for their patience and cooperation.

Further updates will be provided as they become available.

“The safety of our children is everyone’s responsibility. When a school bus has its stop arm extended and red lights activated, drivers must stop and remain stopped until it is safe to proceed. Commercial motor vehicle drivers operate large vehicles that require greater stopping distances and must always remain vigilant. A moment of inattention can have devastating consequences” says Acting Staff Seargent Andre Chenier.