East Algoma OPP – Suspended Driver Charged with No Helmet while riding E-Bike

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol in the Town of Thessalon.

At approximately, 10:15 a.m., police observed an individual operating an e-bike on Huron Street West. The e-bike was being propelled by its motor, and the driver was not wearing a helmet.

A traffic stop was initiated; the driver was arrested and the e-bike towed.

As a result, Matthew Alex GROULX, 25 years old, of Thessalon was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to wear proper helmet on a motor assisted bicycle

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 13, 2026.