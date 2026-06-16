East Algoma OPP – Side by Side Driver Charged No Helmet

On June 15, 2026, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol in the community of Thessalon First Nation and observed a side-by-side being operated by a driver not wearing a helmet.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on Maple Ridge Road and determined that the driver was also suspended. The vehicle was subsequently impounded for 45 days.

As a result, Harold VINCENT, 72 years old, of Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Fail to wear proper helmet

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on August 13, 2026.