Monday Morning News – May 11

Weather:
|Today
|A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill -4 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Clearing this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -4. Wind chill -8 overnight.
News Tidbits:
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Former CEO of RPX Gold Inc. formerly Red Pine, Quentin Yarie has been charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with overstating gold estimates at the Wawa Gold Project (encompassing historical Surluga, Parkhill and other mines). Investigation was initiated in 2024, leading to two charges of fraud and one of forgery. It is alleged that Yarie altered mining assay results over multiple years, which RPX reported in an overstatement in their 2023 Technical Report of between 62,000 and 87,000 gold ounces in their resource. His first court appearance is June 5, 2026.
- Don’t forget the WVFD Open House tonight!
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
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