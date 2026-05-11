Monday Morning News – May 11

Former CEO of RPX Gold Inc. formerly Red Pine, Quentin Yarie has been charged by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police with overstating gold estimates at the Wawa Gold Project (encompassing historical Surluga, Parkhill and other mines). Investigation was initiated in 2024, leading to two charges of fraud and one of forgery. It is alleged that Yarie altered mining assay results over multiple years, which RPX reported in an overstatement in their 2023 Technical Report of between 62,000 and 87,000 gold ounces in their resource. His first court appearance is June 5, 2026.