FONOM Conference Opens in Timmins

Municipal leaders, provincial representatives, industry partners, and decision-makers from across Northeastern Ontario are gathering in Timmins this week as the 2026 Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) Conference officially gets underway today.

Hosted by the City of Timmins, the conference runs from Monday, May 11 through Wednesday, May 13, under the theme “Connecting Communities, Driving Growth.” The focus reflects the importance of improving transportation access and safety, realizing shared opportunity, and supporting long-term economic growth across the region.

Over three days, delegates will take part in discussions focused on some of the most pressing issues facing northern municipalities, including economic development, housing, infrastructure, healthcare, natural resources, energy, and municipal governance.

Conference programming will explore the role of recreation in safer communities, the importance of preserving northern heritage, along with a session on council education led by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing (MMHA). The conference keynote address will be delivered by Jamie Campbell, host of Rogers Blue Jays Baseball on Sportsnet, who will speak about his connection to Northern Ontario, his ties to Timmins, and the power of community pride.

Delegates will also have the opportunity to participate in a special Ontario Northland tour to view the new Northlander train set, highlighting the continued progress toward the return of passenger rail service in Northeastern Ontario. The tour will provide attendees with a firsthand look at the investments being made in Northern transportation infrastructure and connectivity.

A key feature of the conference will be the Minister’s Forum, where six provincial ministers are expected to participate in a question-and-answer session with elected officials on the issues impacting Northeastern Ontario communities.

The City of Timmins is proud to welcome delegates for three days of collaboration and discussion aimed at advancing shared priorities across the region.

FONOM represents 110 municipalities across Northeastern Ontario and works to improve the economic and social quality of life for all Northerners while helping ensure a strong future for Northern youth.