East Algoma OPP – Possible Impaired Driver Complaint results in charges being laid

On Saturday, May 2, 2026, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Mississauga First Nation Police assisted by members of the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver on Bonekeosh Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation.

Police patrolled for a silver SUV and located it parked in a driveway on Village Road.

Police located the driver and during the interaction, the officer observed signs consistent with impairment by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to the Blind River OPP detachment for further testing.

Melissa MORNINGSTAR, 47 years old, of Mississauga First Nation, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 4, 2026.

The driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.