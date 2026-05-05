Children’s Mental Health Week 2026: Connection, Belonging, and Community Matter More Than Ever

Algoma Family Services (AFS), in collaboration with its many community partners across the Algoma District, is proud to recognize Children’s Mental Health Week (CMHW) 2026, taking place May 4–10, 2026, with a full week of events, activities, and opportunities for families and community members to learn more about infant, child, and youth mental health.

Children’s Mental Health Week shines a light on the mental health and well‑being of children, youth, and families, bringing important conversations into the open and reminding communities that mental health is essential to overall health.

This year’s CMHW theme emphasizes connection and belonging, highlighting that when children and young people feel supported, safe, and connected to their families, peers, schools, and communities, their mental health and ability to thrive are significantly strengthened. This message is especially important right now.

Here in Algoma, families are experiencing growing pressure from broader geopolitical uncertainty, trade tariffs, and rising costs of living. These challenges do not exist in isolation, they are felt deeply in homes, classrooms, and communities, and they impact children and youth in very real ways. Stress, anxiety, uncertainty, and financial strain contribute directly to mental health challenges, underscoring the urgency of community‑based mental health supports.

At the same time, while technology has an unprecedented ability to connect people, it is also contributing to alarming levels of isolation among children and youth. Increased exposure to social media and online content, often unfiltered, has been linked to rising rates of anxiety and depression. Young minds are not developmentally prepared to process everything they see and hear online, especially without the guidance and support of caregivers to help them understand what is real, what is healthy, and how to respond.

“Children and youth are growing up with a window to the world that never closes,” said Ali Juma, Chief Executive Officer of Algoma Family Services. “Without support from trusted adults, navigating that environment can be incredibly overwhelming. At AFS, we support ongoing efforts to reduce excessive screen time and curb access to harmful online content, always in the best interests of children’s mental health and well‑being.”

AFS is proud of the thoughtful and deliberate preparation undertaken to ensure the organization can continue responding to the evolving needs of the community. Through its programs, partnerships, and dedicated staff, AFS stands ready to support children and families—particularly during times of heightened stress and uncertainty.

“Children’s Mental Health Week is vital because it brings into the open what is too often kept in the dark,” added Juma. “Mental health matters. Ignoring it only deepens its impact. At AFS, we are here to listen, to support, and to walk alongside children, youth, and families as they navigate their challenges.”

During CMHW, more than 30 free, family‑friendly events will take place across Sault Ste. Marie and the Algoma District, including activities in Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Goulais River, Thessalon, Wawa, Elliot Lake, Desbarats, Prince Township, and St. Joseph Island. Events include story times, mindfulness and movement activities, parenting workshops, youth wellness programming, cultural activities, outdoor walks, creative arts, and community gatherings designed to foster connection and belonging.

AFS acknowledges and thanks the Children’s Mental Health Week Planning Committee for their extraordinary leadership, coordination, and commitment in organizing Algoma’s most extensive CMHW celebration to date. Sincere appreciation is also extended to the many community partners joining AFS as hosts and collaborators, including EarlyON centres, Indigenous partners, libraries, schools, community organizations, health providers, and municipal partners across the district.

This week, AFS will join Children’s Mental Health Ontario (CMHO) and organizations across the province in using a collective voice to raise awareness, promote mental well‑being, and continue the important work of reducing stigma for those experiencing mental health challenges.

Community members are warmly encouraged to attend CMHW events, participate in activities, and learn more about the importance of early mental health support for children and youth. A full calendar of events is available on the Algoma Family Services social media channels and on www.cmhwalgoma.wordpress.com.

Together, by showing up, speaking out, and supporting one another, communities across Algoma can ensure that children and youth are seen, heard, supported, and connected.

Algoma Family Services is a provider of specialized services for infants, children, youth, adults, and families including counselling, mental health and addiction resources as well as community programs focused on enhancing lives within the Algoma District. Our services are evidence-based, client-centered, family-focused, and delivered by a team of skilled professionals.