WFHT – Employment Opportunity Full-time Registered Nurse

The Wawa Family Health Team is a collaborative inter-disciplinary team of primary health care providers, serving Wawa and area. We are currently seeking a motivated and organized Registered Nurse to join our team.

The Registered Nurse will work closely with members of the team including Physicians, Nurse Practitioners, Nurses, Social Worker and Dietitian. The RN is a valued member of the team who will be a key provider in delivering chronic disease management programs, preventative care and health promotion clinical services.

This full-time position will be based on 37.5 hours/week with some evening/weekends required for special sessions. This position will require some travel for conferences, educational opportunities etc therefore a valid driver’s license and access to a vehicle is required.

The successful applicant will have current registration, in good standing, as a Registered Nurse with the College of Nurses of Ontario. Additional qualifications include a strong sense of confidentiality, excellent written and verbal communication skills as well as a proven ability to work independently and within a team. Experience working in primary care settings specifically with chronic diseases such as COPD and hypertension along with proficiency to work in an Electronic Medical Record would be considered assets.

Qualified applicants are invited to submit a cover letter, resume and three work related references, by mail, fax or email no later than 5:00 pm on May 8, 2026, to:

Silvana Dereski

Executive Director

Wawa Family Health Team

P.O. Box 1218

Wawa, ON

P0S 1K0

Fax: 705-856-9550

Email: [email protected]

We thank all applicants for their interest, however, only those selected for an interview will be contacted.